uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

