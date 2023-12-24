Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $71.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMED. Barclays increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.11.

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $2,709,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $19,437,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

