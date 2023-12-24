Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $394.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 35.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

