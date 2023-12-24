Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HLIT opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,704,000 after purchasing an additional 603,429 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 847,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,805,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 95,257 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,825 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

