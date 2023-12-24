Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.71.

PPL opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.174216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

