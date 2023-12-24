Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.39. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. On average, analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

