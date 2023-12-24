UBS Group Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $365.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $333.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $354.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.84. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

