Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$64.17 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6704782 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

