Raymond James Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$71.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.20.

Cameco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$57.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market cap of C$25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$30.02 and a twelve month high of C$63.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$575.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.2430815 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. In other news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,919. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

