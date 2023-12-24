Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$63.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6165099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

