Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Up 0.8 %

ATZ opened at C$28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.12. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of C$534.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$522.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7704117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.