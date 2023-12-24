Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Forian has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $74.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 21.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forian by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Forian by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

