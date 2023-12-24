ATS (NYSE:ATS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

ATS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised ATS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE ATS opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. ATS has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

