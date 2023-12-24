Jefferies Financial Group Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $825.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $827.85 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $841.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $777.70 and a 200-day moving average of $743.81.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

