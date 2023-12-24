Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GWRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

GWRE opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $108.82.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $1,827,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6,461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Guidewire Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

