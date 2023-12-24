Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Get Coupang alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPNG

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Coupang has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coupang by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.