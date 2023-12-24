StockNews.com Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $846.72 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $887.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

