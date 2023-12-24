Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,904,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,841,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

