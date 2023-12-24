argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $522.50.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of argenx stock opened at $372.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.31. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

