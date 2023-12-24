Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 410.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 1,344,514 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.