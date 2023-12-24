Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $71.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENOV. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.17.

NYSE ENOV opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.98. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

