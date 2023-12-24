DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

