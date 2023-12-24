Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

