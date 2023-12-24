Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$92.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Desjardins set a C$96.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$90.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$85.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.19. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0835708 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

