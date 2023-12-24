Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$27.95 and a 1-year high of C$45.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.99.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.9656388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Russel Metals

In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.