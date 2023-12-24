ATB Capital Boosts Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$6.50

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Organigram Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Organigram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$137.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 137.67%. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Organigram will post 0.05632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

