Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.36.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 earnings per share for the current year.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
