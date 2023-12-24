Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

