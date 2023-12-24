Bank of America Upgrades Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

ANNX opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

