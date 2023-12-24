AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised shares of AppFolio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.75.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $177.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.78. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

