Needham & Company LLC Increases Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after buying an additional 325,774 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after buying an additional 219,290 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.