Needham & Company LLC Increases Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
