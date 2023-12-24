Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $28,894,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.