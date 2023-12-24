Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $833.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,545,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,917,450. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $15,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $14,177,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $12,504,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 294.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 710,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after buying an additional 530,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 783.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 389,459 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

