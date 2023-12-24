BMO Capital Markets Increases Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $12.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 387,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

