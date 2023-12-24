Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.99.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
