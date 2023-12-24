Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

