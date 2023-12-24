Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $671.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

