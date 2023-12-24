Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.32. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

