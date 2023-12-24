ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

IMGN opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 820,251 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,962. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

