Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Halliburton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 77,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,746 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 213,738 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

