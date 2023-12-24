Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.75.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $99.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,674,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.