StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
EGY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
