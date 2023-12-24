StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

EGY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

