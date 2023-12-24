STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 121,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

