LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiqTech International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter worth $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.