Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Stock Up 0.8 %

PNR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Pentair by 57,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Pentair by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.