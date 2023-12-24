Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BANC. Truist Financial started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Banc of California alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Banc of California by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Banc of California by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $341,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.