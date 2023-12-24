StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
