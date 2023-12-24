StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

