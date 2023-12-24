Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AJX opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

