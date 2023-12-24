StockNews.com Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

comScore Stock Up 2.1 %

SCOR stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. comScore has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $68.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore will post -12.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

