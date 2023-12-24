StockNews.com Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
comScore Stock Up 2.1 %
SCOR stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. comScore has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $68.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore will post -12.4 EPS for the current year.
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.
