Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Sonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Sonder has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by ($2.11). The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.12 million. Sonder had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a negative return on equity of 4,207.08%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

In other Sonder news, CAO Adam Bowen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonder by 225.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 6,618,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonder by 286.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,607,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonder by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,725 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonder by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 580,813 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

