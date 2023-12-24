StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.