StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

